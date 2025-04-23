Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 143,700 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 258,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,133,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

