Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $3.43 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $48,950,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 888,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,420,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 741,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

