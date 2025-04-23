Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,239 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 1,657.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 520,754 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $989,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,718.49. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,055. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

