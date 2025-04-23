Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.58.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $565.55 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.70 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $583.37 and a 200-day moving average of $594.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

