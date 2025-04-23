Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

