Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 90,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE SEE opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

