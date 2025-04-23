Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after buying an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,278.66.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,598.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,669.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,784.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.19%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

