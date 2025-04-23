Stifel Financial Corp Sells 215,809 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,809 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $83,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,460 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,735,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,432,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after buying an additional 559,519 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

