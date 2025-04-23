OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,929 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

