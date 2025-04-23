OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3836 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.