MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.59 million, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,410 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 2,683.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 459,227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 570.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 401,807 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in MediaAlpha by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 471,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 391,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 372,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.