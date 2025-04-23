Stifel Financial Corp Has $63.67 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,594 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $63,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,062,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

