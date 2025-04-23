XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 31,141 Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,069 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $41,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,847,000 after buying an additional 971,623 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 10,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 923,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 914,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catawba River Capital bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $7,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

PRM opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.