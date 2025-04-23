Mariner LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in VICI Properties by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

