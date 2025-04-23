Mariner LLC Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.99. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

