Mariner LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,205,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,584,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.78.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $387.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.52 and a 200-day moving average of $250.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,027 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

