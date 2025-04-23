Barclays PLC Purchases 26,564 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agilysys by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Agilysys news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,787.68. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $937,338 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.64. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

