Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,578,000 after purchasing an additional 876,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $69,346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5,843.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 252,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 153,089 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

