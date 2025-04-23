Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 2,980.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. This represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,231 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

