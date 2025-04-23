Barclays PLC Purchases 146,938 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of American Healthcare REIT worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 917,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 125,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

