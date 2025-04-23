2,831 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.65 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

