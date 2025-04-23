XTX Topco Ltd Invests $382,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,609,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $39,242,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

