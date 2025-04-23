XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,508,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,328,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,085,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.86 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.