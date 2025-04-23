XTX Topco Ltd Invests $377,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Invst LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,393.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 211,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after buying an additional 208,569 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

