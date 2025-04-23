XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 897.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,682.10. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,954.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at $131,790. The trade was a 46.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,242 shares of company stock worth $156,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ORA opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

