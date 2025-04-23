Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,118.05. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $91,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $96,120.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.3 %

CYTK opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 91.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.