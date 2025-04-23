Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.34 and last traded at C$49.15, with a volume of 18731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Empire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.86.

Get Empire alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EMP.A

Empire Stock Up 1.2 %

Empire Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Empire’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.11, for a total transaction of C$33,832.37. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.22, for a total transaction of C$591,611.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,459 shares of company stock worth $961,651. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.