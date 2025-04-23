AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $76,271,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,236,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after acquiring an additional 969,408 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

