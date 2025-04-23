Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $11.42. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 167,596 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $992.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.