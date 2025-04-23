eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 51005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $273,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,993,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,527,796. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $3,106,850. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in eXp World by 16,347.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

