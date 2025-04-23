MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.13, but opened at $83.52. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 279,101 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 9.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $610.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.89.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

