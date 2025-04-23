Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 1272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Company Profile



Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

