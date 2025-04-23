iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 81919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

