Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 62,495 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 2,331.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of ICF International worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ICF International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.49. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

