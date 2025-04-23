Marshall Wace LLP Sells 508,718 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 508,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in NovoCure by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NVCR opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

