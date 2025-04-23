Marshall Wace LLP Sells 23,809 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,324,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,464,000 after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Qorvo by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after buying an additional 981,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,328,000 after buying an additional 637,087 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,067,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 231,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $71,825,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 211.14, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

