Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 5,135 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

TTWO opened at $209.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

