Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 21,500 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $12,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 280,913 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 208,501 shares during the period. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,425,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,721,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.32.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

