Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920,905 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

STNE opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

