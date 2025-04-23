Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 478,898 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. CIBC raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.