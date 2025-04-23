Yum! Brands (YUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 3.3 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. The trade was a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yum! Brands stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.