Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Spire Trading Up 1.4 %

SR stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. Spire has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Spire

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 127.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth $994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spire by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 44,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Spire by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

