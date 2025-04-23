Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BGX stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,254 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 552,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.