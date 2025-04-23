Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BGX stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $13.24.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
