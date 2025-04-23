DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the third quarter worth $207,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.