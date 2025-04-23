NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading 39.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 39.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 1,599,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 286,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 39.2 %

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

