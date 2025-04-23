Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $296.77 million for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.80-5.05 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

