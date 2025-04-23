Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $619.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSV

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.