Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $67.17 million for the quarter.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

