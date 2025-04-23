Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 22,659 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,853,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,346,000 after acquiring an additional 343,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 86,510 shares during the period. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,244,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $137.60.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

