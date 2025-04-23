Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,600 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 37.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 244.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,990,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

